5 hours ago

Stellenbosch FC, a South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) team, has officially announced the signing of promising Ghanaian defender, Prince Annor Amponsah, on a long-term contract.

The 18-year-old center-back showcased his skills at the Scores Football Academy in Ghana and later had a brief stint at the Ubuntu FC Academy.

His standout performances caught the attention of Stellenbosch FC scouts, leading to an opportunity for a trial with the club.

During the trial period, Amponsah demonstrated his defensive prowess while being part of the club's U-21 side that participated in the Premier League's international NextGen tournament in India.

His impressive displays played a crucial role in helping the team secure a commendable second-place finish in the tournament.

With his exceptional talent evident, Stellenbosch FC wasted no time in securing the young Ghanaian's services.

He has been offered a professional contract to join the club's ranks and is expected to bolster their defensive lineup for the upcoming season.