7 minutes ago

Karlsruher SC's Stephan Ambrosius has been plagued by injuries in recent times, with his latest setback raising concerns over his future with the club.

The 23-year-old central defender suffered another torn muscle fiber during a match against Düsseldorf on 30th April 2023, marking his third injury in the past six months. This has raised questions as to whether Ambrosius will ever feature for KSC again with his loan deal set to expire in the summer.

The German-born Ghanaian player joined Karlsruher on loan from Hamburger SV in January, and has since made 18 appearances at the club.

However, his injuries have derailed his progress, leaving KSC without one of their most promising players.

The initial injury was sustained in February when Ambrosius tore a muscle fiber in his thigh during a match against VfL Osnabrück. He returned to action in March, but was forced to sit out again after just two games due to another injury.

After recovering from his second setback, Ambrosius made a strong return, helping KSC to secure vital points in their march up the league.

However, his latest injury has left the club's management and fans wondering whether he will ever be able to play for the team again.

There is no doubt that Ambrosius has the potential to become a top defender, and his performances at the start of the season showed just how much he could contribute to KSC. However, his injuries have hampered his progress and raised concerns over his long-term future at the club.

Despite this, Karlsruher SC's head coach Christian Eichner has not given up on Ambrosius. "Stephan is a top player, and he has shown that he can make a big difference when he's fit," he said. "We will do everything we can to get him back on the field as soon as possible."

However, with Ambrosius' loan deal set to expire in the summer, it remains to be seen whether KSC will extend his stay at the club.

If he does return to Hamburger SV, the talented defender will have to prove his fitness before he can compete for a spot in the team.

For now, all eyes are on Ambrosius as he battles to overcome his latest injury setback and return to the field for Karlsruher SC.

The German-born defender switched his nationality to Ghana last year but is yet to feature for the Black Stars.