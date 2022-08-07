1 hour ago

Black Stars' new boy Stephan Ambrosius is keen to depart Hamburg SV in search of regular minutes as he wants to stake a claim for himself in the Black Stars squad ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In the first three competitive games of the season, the 23-year-old was only once in the Rothosen squad, with his absence mostly due to injury.

It was clear early on in the preparation that Ambrosius had little or no chance of playing time behind the regular duo Schonlau/Viskovic and substitute Jonas David (22).

However, the club put a stop to a change because there were no alternatives and no money. Not much has changed to this day.

However, the same applies to the interest of the second division competition Karlsruher SC.

After an injury misery, those responsible for the former HSV sports director Oliver Kreutzer (56) are looking for alternatives.

The HSV defender Ambrosius still plays a major role in the considerations.

After all, he wants to recommend himself to the Ghanaian national team through the club in order to be nominated for the Winter World Cup in Qatar.