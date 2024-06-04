4 hours ago

Former Fenerbahce midfielder Stephen Appiah is confident that the arrival of Jose Mourinho at the club will have a positive impact on African players, citing the Portuguese coach's impressive track record of developing and coaching African talent.

Mourinho has a history of nurturing African stars, having worked with the likes of Benni McCarthy, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, and Mikel Obi, among others.

Appiah believes that Mourinho will continue this trend at Fenerbahce, particularly with Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku, who has made a strong impression since joining the club from France.

"I think everyone he's worked with proves themselves," Appiah said. "Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, Mikel Obi - a lot of them. We have Djiku here who has been able to win the hearts of the fans with the way he carries himself around and the way he approaches the game, and I hope that with the arrival of Mourinho, he will be able to take his game to the next level."

Appiah also expects Mourinho to bring in additional African talent to bolster Fenerbahce's squad. He believes that Mourinho's presence will inspire players to give their best and ultimately benefit the club.

"What I know from him is that he would have been looking around already for some African players," Appiah said. "Let's see if he does that. I know they love him in this part of the world and they will die for him to be successful."