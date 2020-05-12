2 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has revealed that he is ready to enter the coaching job in the near future after acquiring the requisite qualifications and experience.

The former Hearts of Oak player says he would want to begin gradually with his former sides junior teams before gradually climbing up the coaching ladder.

El Capitano or Tornado were some of the names Stephen Appiah was affectionately referred to during his hey days.

Stephen Appiah began his Black Stars career in the early 2000's and played at several Afcon tournaments for Ghana and captained the country to its first ever World Cup in 2006 in Germany and was also present at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before retiring.

After hanging up his boots, Appiah has never disclosed his intentions to go into coaching always shying from it but in an interview organized by betway Ghana on Instagram live chat he started his readiness to get into the dug out.

Stephen Appiah has been the team manager for the Black Stars for the past two years.

He said, “It’s always good to start from somewhere, I am not rushing to coach the senior national team, I have to get the experience.

“So to get the experience from somewhere, why not join Accra Hearts of Oak, I will learn under the Hearts of Oak coach.

“And If I have the chance to handle the U-17, that’s where I would start from”, he continued

Stephen Appiah played for the likes of Juventus, Parma, Galatasaray and Vojvodina in Serbia while also playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.