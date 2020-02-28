1 hour ago

The President of the Sports Writers Association Ghana (SWAG) Kwabena Yeboah has described former Juventus and Black Stars captain as the best ever captain the senior men national team has ever had.

Kwabena Yeboah a veteran in the broadcasting fraternity has watched the Black Stars for more than four four decades but has pinpointed Appiah as the best ever he has seen.

Stephen Appiah captained the Black Stars to the country's first ever World Cup tournament in Germany in 2006 and also led the team to two further tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Ghana's last World Cup participation in Brazil in 2014.

Speaking as a guest at the launch of Betway’s 12th man initiative at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah waxed lyrical about the exploits of Stephen Appiah and his impact on the Black Stars team.

"I have been around for while and watched football for decades. I have seen a lot of captains of national teams for decades but I always stress that the best captain I have met in my entire journalistic life is Capitano, Stephen Appiah," he said.

"This is a man whose captain-ship he ensured he did not lord over the players and they reciprocated and no wonder during his tenure, Ghana football was at the pinnacle."

The former Juventus, Fernabahce star was capped 65 times for Ghana while scoring 14 goals.