2 hours ago

Former Ghana International, Anthony Annan has dispelled rumours that there was a disagreement between Asamoah Gyan and former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah as to who was to take the last minute penalty against Uruguay.

The quarter final match between Ghana and Uruaguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup was heading for extra time with the game tied at 1-1 with goals from Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan for each side.

There was a corner for Ghana late in the game and after a series of headers, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading into the net only for the cynical Luis Suarez to palm it away like a goalie.

Before the kick was taken Stephen Appiah could be seen remonstrating with the kick taker Asamoah Gyan with many of the believe that he wanted to take that decisive penalty which Gyan eventually missed.

But Anthony Annan say that Appiah was saying some words of encouragement to Asamoah Gyan rather.

“Appiah didn’t go to Gyan to take the ball from him, he went there to motivate him to score." he told Kumasi based Akoma FM

"Ghanaians should forget about it and move on," he added.

The 33 year old who now plays in Finland for Inter Turku was part of the 2010 World Cup squad and also played in the 2008 and 2010 where Ghana finished as runners up.

Anthony Annan has been capped 67 times whiles scoring twice for the Black Stars of Ghana.