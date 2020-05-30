1 hour ago

Former Ghana International and Bayern Munich legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour has paid a glowing tribute to former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah for his superior leadership qualities.

Kuffour was a senior player in the Black Stars and when C.K Akonnor was exiting the Black Stars he declined the captain's armband.

It was handed over to a junior colleague in the team, Stephen Appiah and the legendary Bayern Munich defender has sung the praise of Appiah who captained Ghana to its first World Cup.

Stephen Appiah was captain of the Black Stars between 2002 and 2010, a period which Ghana qualified for two World Cups.

In an interview with Joy Fm Sports Link on Saturday, Kuffour says Appiah was a brilliant leader who was very humble and always wanted to win.

“Stephen [Appiah] was the captain. When we qualified to the World Cup in 2006, he never did anything behind me. He showed me respect because I was there before him and honestly, I never thought of being a captain because it is just a band,” Kuffour said.

“You show your leadership on the field of play. Let me give you a scenario here, during the 2014 World Cup, Messi was the captain for Argentina but you could see inspiration came from Mascherano."

“Stephen was a leader, I loved the way he conducted himself in terms of leadership..”

Appiah, who ultimately represented Ghana at two World Cup tournaments (2006 and 2010), the 2004 Olympic Games as well as at the U20 and U17 World Cup championships, also played for Italian sides Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Bologna and Cesena at club level.

He also featured for Turkish side Fenerbahce and Serbian outfit Vojvodina.