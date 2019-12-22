1 hour ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 13: Andre Ayew of Swansea City celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Swansea City and Northampton Town at the Liberty Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Swansea manager Steve Cooper id full of praise for his vice captain Andre Ayew for always being at the right place at the right time to score goals.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Andre Ayew did his magic again as he chested in from Jay Fulton's deflected cross to score a fourth goal in his past three outings in his side's win against struggling Luton Town in the Championship.

Manager Steve Cooper in his pots match press conference said he was glad Andre Ayew scored that goal and says his side thoroughly deserved victory in their match against Luton Town.

"It was an easy finish, but you've got to be there to do that and Andre's got a fantastic knack of being in the right place to score all types of goals and I was just glad he was there to nod it in.

"It was a well-earned victory though, I thought we were more than good for the three points, so I'm really glad that we got them as these games are so tight in the Championship.

"I thought we controlled the game from start to finish, we really handled coming here really well, the formation that they play, and we looked really good."