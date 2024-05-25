31 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala faces an uncertain future as his current contract approaches its expiration at the end of the season.

Mukwala, who joined Kotoko from URA SC in 2022, has reportedly declined multiple contract extension offers from the club, suggesting he plans to move on.

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, a member of Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC), confirmed Mukwala's decision during an interview on Kessben FM in Kumasi.

Dasoberi acknowledged the club's efforts to secure a contract renewal with the player but revealed that Mukwala remains determined to seek opportunities elsewhere.

"Mukwala Steven Dese doesn’t want to renew his contract. There’ll be a perfect replacement for Mukwala when the season ends,” Dasoberi stated.

Mukwala has been a key player for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring eight goals in 16 league appearances this season. His performance has also earned him a call-up to the Uganda national team for their upcoming friendlies, including a match against Ghana.

As Kotoko prepares for the potential departure of their star striker, the club will be looking to find a suitable replacement to maintain their competitive edge in the league.