2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has expressed his satisfaction with his decisive role in the team's recent victory over rivals Hearts of Oak.

Mukwala's brace secured a 2-0 win for the Porcupine Warriors in their Ghana Premier League clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ugandan forward's goals were crucial in securing all three points and marked Kotoko's consecutive victory over Hearts of Oak, bringing Mukwala's personal tally against the Accra-based team to four goals.

"I'm very delighted, and you know what it means winning at Baba Yara against our rivals Hearts of Oak. I'm really happy. I know the fans, players, and the technical team are all happy," Mukwala remarked.

Mukwala also shared insights into his goal-scoring tactics: "That was a tactical approach. They were two players defending against me so I had to distance myself from them, though they didn't know the position I was in. With the second goal, it was just an instinct. I saw him coming full out so I had to reduce my speed; that's how I was able to score."

The victory has propelled Asante Kotoko to ninth place in the league standings, while Hearts of Oak are now perilously close to the relegation zone, sitting in 15th position, just two points clear of danger.