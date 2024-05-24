23 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has assured fans of a spirited performance in the upcoming Super Clash against fierce rivals Hearts of Oak.

The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26, as part of match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Mukwala's vow comes on the heels of Kotoko's recent 2-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea, which snapped their three-game unbeaten streak.

Despite scoring the opening goal in that match and raising his season tally to 12 goals, the Ugandan forward is determined to help his team rebound from the setback at Golden City Park.

In a statement to the club's media team, Mukwala emphasized the team's commitment and called on fans to show their support in large numbers.

"They should expect more energy this time around. You know, we're just from a defeat," Mukwala said.

"But this Sunday's match, I just want to urge the fans to come in their numbers, to come and support us. They should just be behind us, and we are going to give our best."

Currently, Asante Kotoko sits 10th on the league table, while Hearts of Oak are in 12th place.

With only four matches remaining in the season, the Porcupine Warriors are eager to regain their form and finish strongly.

The Super Clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is widely regarded as the biggest game in Ghanaian football, attracting passionate support from both sets of fans.

Mukwala's call for fan support underscores the importance of this match for the team and its supporters.

Fans can anticipate a high-energy performance from Mukwala and his teammates as they aim to secure a crucial victory in front of their home crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.