1 hour ago

Stevie Wonder is responsible for some of music's greatest masterpieces, with 25 Grammy Awards under his belt.

And the music icon, 70, was spotted enjoying some one-on-one time with his 15-year-old son Mandla Kadjay Carl Stevland Morris on Thursday night in West Hollywood.

The pair decided to hit up the celeb-friendly restaurant Catch LA, which is known for its seafood-focused menu.