11 hours ago

The organizers of the Ghana Victory Concert have announced the removal of dancehall artist Stonebwoy from the event lineup despite initial agreement.

They cited concerns raised by the grassroots members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement, the organizers apologized to the NDC supporters for what they described as a lapse in discretion.

They also extended an apology to Stonebwoy and his team, acknowledging the unfortunate nature of the decision.

The concert was intended to be merry making for the general success of the 2024 general elections and the peace and unity it came with.

However, the announcement has sparked widespread debate on social media, with users questioning whether the concert is politically affiliated.

Some have linked Stonebwoy’s exclusion to his perceived support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the election period.

Others speculate that the decision may be tied to his alleged refusal to perform at NDC rallies, suggesting that this might have influenced his omission from the victory celebrations.

Neither Stonebwoy nor the NDC has officially commented on the development, leaving many to await clarification on the reasons behind the decision.