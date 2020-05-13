1 hour ago

Afro-pop/afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy has made it through Billboard’s charts for the second time as a solo artiste. This time, he entered the “World Digital Song Sales” chart with his single “Nominate” which features American singer Keri Hilson and peaking at number 19.

This is the second time the Burniton Music Group label owner has entered Billboard’s charts as a solo artiste.

He has become the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve this feat within a few years.

In 2017, his “Epistles of Mama” album was ranked on 13 on the Billboard “World Album” chart.

The Billboard charts tabulate the relative weekly popularity of singles or albums in the United States and elsewhere. This achievement was confirmed on the official website of billboard.