Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has successfully completed his master's degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The Afro Dancehall star began his three-year public administration academic journey in 2021 and completed it in 2024.

In a series of videos making waves on social media, Stonebwoy's graduation ceremony, held on July 25, 2024, saw him arriving with his family, including his wife Dr. Louisa Satekla.

Fellow musician Criss Waddle also made a grand entrance in a Ferrari to support him.

Videos of Stonebwoy taking his oath as an alumnus of GIMPA and finally receiving his certificate are also trending on social media, showcasing the joyous occasion.

The musician, who had previously shared moments of his academic journey on social media, disclosed in an earlier interview that he decided to pursue a master's degree to complete what he had started at the University of Professional Studies, where he graduated with a degree in marketing.

Despite his busy music career, Stonebwoy managed to balance his studies and received accolades from his lecturers and colleagues, which he described as heartwarming.

