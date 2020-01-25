2 hours ago

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, is urging music producer Kaywa to release the song he recorded with missing artiste Castro.

Replying to a message under the Kaywa’s post, the ‘Shuga’ hitmaker asked the producer to first seek permission from Castro’s family before the song is released.

According to him, the musicians share of royalties and proceeds, after the song, is released should be given to his family.

He further advised that Kaywa releases the song under his music label, Highly Spiritual, adding that Castro’s “Legacy and Vibe must continue.”

Kaywa made his revelation on Instagram after sharing a photo of himself with Castro and Davido in a studio.

According to Kaywa, the song which was recorded years ago is one of the biggest hits he has ever produced.

He proceeded to ask fans if the song should be released.

One user who supported Stonebwoy wrote, “@stonebwoyb just gave you the knowledge. Now make it happen!!!!! Make sure it’s RIGHT pls! Don’t release it until u feel it’s right.”

“Eiiii God thank you for blessing us with a man of wisdom and substance @stonebwoyb Kvng you are deep,” iamnanaqhwame_blake wrote.