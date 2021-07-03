1 hour ago

Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall Musician Livingstone Etse Satekla know in the showbiz arena as Stonebwoy joined the mammoth gathering to officially launched the newly Tecno Phantom X at the Grand Arena inside the International Conference Centre, Accra Ghana.

Stonebwoy who serves as the official brand ambassador for Tecno together with friends thrilled the gathering with good music and also the organisers ensured all the Covid-19 protocols were observed.

TECNO, a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, which is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global has unveiled Phantom X - its first premium phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras.

The last Phantom was the Phantom 9 from 2019 and according to TECNO Training Manager, Cyril Amarteifio the Phantom X which has a 6.7″ Super AMOLED borderless curved display is a massive upgrade on the last device.

He said: "The Phantom X is our flagship device and the Phantom X is bigger and better than the previous version. Ghanaians can get one at stores across the country from July 5 at a cost of 2,795 cedis or by pre-order online.

The Branch Manager Tecno Mobile, Northern Sector, Opoku Daniel added: “PHANTOM X isn’t just an innovative high-end smartphone; it empowers the modern extraordinary individuals' way of life being bold to reject the ordinary, always strive for success and have the ambition to achieve new heights. Holding this spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through PHANTOM X".

About PHANTOM X

PHANTOM X features an elegant design of a 3D Borderless Screen and the industry’s first silk glass back cover

With the combination of the 50MP Ultra-Night camera and the industry’s leading 1/1.3 super large senor, 48MP Ultra-Clear Selfie camera with 105°Ultra-Wide-angle, not to mention the AI-assisted Super Night Mode and 50mm Golden Portrait, provides a big leap in camera performance.

Powered by a 4700mAh with 33W fast-charging support. With connectivity options on the device Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth, and more. Runs on HiOS based on Android 11. 256G+8G large memory and a newly-updated HiOS 7.6 system, PHANTOM X empowers and supports every experience of your life and work.

Committed to bringing users bold and extraordinary innovations in design, technology, and complete user experience, PHANTOM X empowers consumers to feel their extraordinary best throughout all their special moments in life. PHANTOM X is available in two artistic colours of Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Monet’s Summer.

PHANTOM X, entrenched with a unique arc design at the right angle of 36.5° to accommodate a comfortable grip to the hand. The top-class 6.7″ screen supports an enjoyable experience for videos and games. Unbounded by bezels, the 3D borderless screen features a large bending angle up to 70°, making text and images blend seamlessly into infinity around the edges of the device.

The Tecno Phantom X also is powered by a MediaTek G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Phantom X sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, curved sides, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, there’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, while the phone can be unlocked through a built-in fingerprint reader.

The camera setup is backed by an LED flash, Dual Pixel, and Laser autofocus.

About the Launch

The device was launched on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Grand Arena - Accra International Conference Centre, Accra-Ghana.

It was officially unveiled by TECNO Brand Ambassador Stonebwoy who was later joined by his friends in the music industry to thrill the audience to climax the event.

Artists who joined Stonebwoy at the post-launch bash included Mr Drew, Adina, Akwaboah, Sefa, Kuami Eugene, and many more.