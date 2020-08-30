3 hours ago

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has now become a prophet and has given a prophecy about Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo.

Yaw Dabo and Stonebwoy are said to be very good friends and so this prophecy does not come as a shock to many.

In a video, Yaw Dabo is seen sitting in a toy G-Wagon at a baby shop.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, the diminutive actor wrote:

“Work Hard and stop tagging Rich people as Occult. G-Wagon in mind.”

Perhaps both the message and photo caught the eye of Stonebwoy who also quickly gave a prophecy saying: “Dabo next year we will buy the bigger version. Amen.”

Yaw Dabo also responded saying “Amen”. Stonebwoy’s comment attracted several reactions from their fans.

Check the video out below: