Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has now become a prophet and has given a prophecy about Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo.
Yaw Dabo and Stonebwoy are said to be very good friends and so this prophecy does not come as a shock to many.
In a video, Yaw Dabo is seen sitting in a toy G-Wagon at a baby shop.
Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, the diminutive actor wrote:
“Work Hard and stop tagging Rich people as Occult. G-Wagon in mind.”
Perhaps both the message and photo caught the eye of Stonebwoy who also quickly gave a prophecy saying: “Dabo next year we will buy the bigger version. Amen.”
Yaw Dabo also responded saying “Amen”. Stonebwoy’s comment attracted several reactions from their fans.
Check the video out below:
