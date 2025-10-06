40 minutes ago

Head of Public Relations for Burniton Music Group, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has shed light on why Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy was not visibly present or directly involved in Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Homecoming concert held on 27 September 2025 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The highly anticipated event featured major Ghanaian acts, including Shatta Wale and Efya, and drew a massive crowd both in person and online. However, Stonebwoy’s absence sparked widespread speculation on social media, with some suggesting he deliberately chose not to support the show.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM, Vida dismissed those claims, clarifying that Stonebwoy’s team made intentional and strategic efforts to support Sarkodie — albeit behind the scenes.

According to her, the BHIM Nation management decided to prioritise Sarkodie’s event out of deep respect for him, ensuring that the rapper received the full spotlight and media coverage before, during, and after the concert.

She explained:

“There were sacrifices we made as Stonebwoy’s team because of Sarkodie’s concert. Ahead of the BHIM Festival, which is scheduled for 26 December, we had planned to officially announce the event on 26 September so we could have exactly three months to promote it. But because Sarkodie’s show was on 27 September, we decided to hold on. We wanted him to get all the media attention and publicity he deserved.”

“When Sarkodie finished his show, we were supposed to make our official announcement, but we held on again because we felt he should still enjoy the attention. Post-event conversations and analysis are also important, so as a team, we decided to wait for him to get that mileage before announcing the BHIM Festival,” she said.

“We have everyone at heart because, in this ecosystem, you can’t just play Stonebwoy’s songs from start to finish. You have to let others have their moments too. Even when you look at the genre we do — Reggae, Dancehall, and Afro-Dancehall — you can’t really compare it to rap. That’s why it’s difficult to understand why people are saying he intentionally didn’t support Sarkodie,” she said.

“Our decisions are always guided by timing, respect, and the bigger picture — the growth of the industry. Supporting one another is what keeps the ecosystem strong.”

