1 hour ago

The Andani Youth Association in Dagbon has cautioned the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed to stop acting as a funeral coordinator for the Abudu royal gate.

According to them, the minister’s interference in Dagbon chieftaincy affairs is worrying and may spark trouble if not checked.

The Andani Youth at a press conference addressed by Dr. Mahama Shaibu said there is a planned performance of the funeral of an Abudu Member who died in the recent chieftaincy clashes at Kpatinga, something the Abudus Youth fear could be used to stimulate trouble.

The Northern Regional Minister, the Andani youth said, has asked the Yaa Naa to instruct the current chief of Kpantiga, Kpatin Lana Fuseini Ziblim to leave his palace to make way for the funeral of the late Kpatin Lana Abdulai Nantogma.

The minister’s request, according to them, is against the customs and traditions of Dagbon and could renew disputes. They have therefore called on the security in Karaga District to protect the life of the Kpatinga Chief, his family and people of the area.

They have also called for the intervention of the president to ensure that the customs and traditions of Dagbon are not compromised.

The youth have however vowed to resist any attempt within the confines of the law, by the Northern Regional Minister or any group of people to undermine the tradition of Dagbon.

They also want Dagbon including the minister to respect the authority of the Yaa Naa and allow the recently restored peace to continue to prevail.

Source: starrfm.com.gh