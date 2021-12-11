5 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has advised residents of Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipalities to desist from acts of vandalism and live in peace with officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

There’s tension between the youth of both communities and the officials of the ECG. The youth had accused ECG of wrong billing.

A group called the united Krobo Foundation organised a demonstration against the introduction of prepaid electricity meters.

They contended that the installation of prepaid metres will further aggravate tensions between the people and ECG.

Dr Dampare visited the two communities together with some police management board members on Friday, December 10, 2021, to assess the security issues in the towns.

More police officers have been deployed to both towns to forestall further disturances.

Addressing the youth of the town after engaging the Paramount Chiefs of Yilo and Manya Krobo traditional areas, Nene Oklepeme Nuer Annobaa Sasraku II and Nene Sakite II and other stakeholders, the IGP called on the youth to put a stop to their intended actions as the police are on standby to deal with anyone who will be found culpable.

He added that should the youth fail to heed his caution, the police will do everything within their power to prevent any disturbances.

“If you have any mindset for destruction, I want to urge you to stop it because you will be destroying your own future and if you see someone with a mindset of destruction and you don’t advise them to stop it, whatever he or she destroys will come and affect you.”

“If you choose not to stop it or tell the others to stop it, we (Police) will come for them, and we will do it in a manner and a way that nobody will appreciate it.”

The IGP reiterated that the police administration is bent on policing responsibly to maintain the peace of the country.

ECG had assured that it is committed to a peaceful resolution of the impasse and improvement in revenue collection in the Krobo area to enable it to deliver on its mandate of providing quality, safe and reliable electricity services.

Source: citifmonline