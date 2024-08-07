2 hours ago

A member of the Bondholders Forum, Harry Yamson has recommended that the government prioritise addressing the debts as a solution to the country’s economic challenges.

In his view, saying sorry does not lessen the impact of Ghana’s challenging fiscal space on the people.

Mr Yamson said this on Joy FM’s Top Story on Wednesday, where he expressed skepticism about the impact of the Finance Minister’s recent apology.

Yesterday, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam said “We started with the domestic debt exchange programme, the domestic debt exchange programme was very successful, achieving 95 percent participation. On this note, I would like to appeal to the people of this country to forgive us.

But Harry Yamson argued that the apology would not alleviate the hardships.

He highlighted that inflation has increased and government’s borrowing has reached unprecedented levels, causing lenders to withdraw their support.

Mr Yamson called on the Finance Minister to address the mounting debt rather than play ostrich.

He stressed the importance of reducing the national debt and implementing effective fiscal policies to ensure a stable economic future.