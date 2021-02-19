1 hour ago

Director of LGBTQI+ Rights in Ghana, Alex Kofi Donkor, has asked Ghanaians to look at issues relating to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI), as human right issues.

He told TV3’s Miriam Osei Agyemang on Friday February 19 that persons who are identified as LGBTQI are verbally and physically attacked in the country.

This, he said, must stop because they have fundamental human rights that must be respected and protected by the society.

Explaining the reasons behind the setup of an LGBTQI office in Ghana, he said “We created an office space where we talk about issues which affect us as community and ways in which we can resolve the issues.

“Let me quickly say in this country a lot of times we do experience a lot of violence and abuse that are perpetuated towards people who are identified as LGBTQI or people who are perceived as LGBTQI persons.

“When these violence are perpetuated against such people it goes unattended to, people do that with impunity.”