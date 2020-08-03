50 minutes ago

Minority spokesperson on Defence and Interior, James Agalga has hit back at the Defence Minister for the latter’s criticism against former President John Mahama.

This follows Mr Mahama’s tirade against the raging saga about voter suppression and Soldiers intimidation in the ongoing mass registration exercise.

“The road President Akufo-Addo is taking our beautiful country through, using the military and party thugs to stop people from exercising their right to register and vote in the upcoming December elections, is dangerous and unacceptable,” the NDC Flagbearer said.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul challenged the flagbearer of opposition NDC John Dramani Mahama to provide evidence to back his claim.

James Agalga thus mounted a spirited defence for his Flagbearer arguing there is enough evidence in circulation on the excesses of the military to cause the minister to act instead of demanding evidence from the NDC flagbearer.

According to the former deputy Interior Minister, the directive by REGSEC against busing of registrants in Banda flies in the face of law.

Mr. Agalga explained the people live in remotest parts of the Constituency and thus their only means of getting to the registration centers is to be transported.