2 hours ago

Rtd. Reverend Felix O. Annancy, the Anglican bishop for the Koforidua Diocese, has asked Ghanaians to stop criticizing the government, claiming that the current economic downturn is a global crisis rather than a local one.

He stated that it is unfair for people to conclude that the government has purposefully imposed hardship on its citizens.

Rev. Annancy made the comments while speaking at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi when President Akufo-Addo visited to area to inaugurate the Kyebi Archdeaconry.

He urged Ghanaians to stay calm claiming that the neighboring countries surrounding Ghana are all bearing the brunt of the global hardships.

He urged citizens to have faith in God and seek His intervention in order to succeed, as well as to pray for the government rather than the outpouring of criticism.

"We all have Android phones, and I believe we all use WhatsApp to access messages and information around the world. And it was clear that Ghana was not the only country experiencing hardship," he made this statement while the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, was present.

He pointed out that even the most developed nations in Europe are struggling economically and added that without God's help, the nation would not advance.

He urged the President to turn to God for guidance in handling national affairs rather than listening to doubters.

"We should have faith in God because Ghana is a Christian nation, so if we are faced with these minor difficulties, for the time being, let's not be afraid and forget God; instead, start praying.

"We (Ghanaians) believe in the President's ability to develop this nation, which is why we voted for him. Our president presents his policies to God because, according to the Bible, only God can ordain a king. God will enable these policies to be successful, so instead of getting discouraged and giving up hope, let's be prayerful.

"My fellow Christians, let's have faith in God, get down on our knees, and pray to God and seek his intervention to give the President wisdom and knowledge to govern the country for victory to be ours rather than complaining needlessly," he urged.

Rev. Annancy also admonished the President to remain unmoved by the current difficulties because they will pass.