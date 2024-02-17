3 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki has called on embattled colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah also known as LilWin to render an apology to Martha Ankomah to help resolve their impasse rather than facing her in court.

He stated that this is not the first time LilWin’s utterances have landed him in court hence, he should learn a lesson and look for ways to resolve the issue amicably.

Speaking in an interview with Angle FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Oboy Siki slammed LilWin for his utterances and urged him to apologize to Martha Ankomah before it's too late.

“LilWin does not have wise people in his circle because what he said was outrageous. He should follow up on the issue before it's too late. I don’t care whether he has regretted his actions or not. He should stop fooling and hurriedly go and apologize to Martha Ankomah.

"He's got into a similar issue before when he was sued and dealt with for messing around with a politician. Even though the case has gone to court, he should be fast and see the woman’s family and render an apology instead of facing her in court,” he advised.

Since LilWin posted a video of NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah saying “Any idiot can go to court” on his Instagram page after the news of him being sued became rife, the actor has received backlash for his conduct.

Background

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, actress Martha Ankomah filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow actor, LilWin.

According to the actress, LilWin without provocation on February 8, 2024, went on a social media tirade against her for allegedly consistently turning down offers from movie directors to feature in Kumawood - the Twi movie industry.

Martha Ankomah argued that the statements by the actor among other things were lies published with malicious intent. She said it has caused her disaffection and lowered her in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.

While demanding the court to find LilWin guilty of defamation against her person and character, Martha Ankomah through her lawyer, Nii Apatu Plange of Ankoma-Sey, Apatu Plange & Partners, made six demands:

a. Damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by Defendant.

b. Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of Plaintift.

c. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words.

d. An order directing the Defendant to publish an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.

e. Injunction restraining the Defendant from further publishing and causing to be published the said or similar words defamatory of Plaintiff.

f. Legal Costs.

