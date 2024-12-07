2 hours ago

In a passionate appeal during a recent news conference, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), called on party members to prioritize vigilance over premature celebrations during election periods.

His remarks come as the party gears up for critical elections, underscoring the importance of securing victory through meticulous monitoring of the electoral process.

Sammy Gyamfi emphasized that jubilations, while understandable, could distract members from the critical task of safeguarding the integrity of the vote. "This is not the time to rest on our laurels or assume victory before the process is complete.

The real work begins after the polls close," he declared, urging supporters to focus on ensuring the ballot boxes reach constituency collation centers without interference.

The Importance of Vigilance

Gyamfi explained that the journey of the ballot box from polling stations to collation centers is fraught with potential challenges.

Instances of tampering, delays, and inconsistencies have historically occurred during this phase, making it a critical area for oversight. "Every vote must count, and we owe it to ourselves and the country to ensure transparency and fairness," he added.

He reminded party agents and volunteers to remain stationed at polling centers until the results are officially declared and documented.

According to Gyamfi, active monitoring of the entire process—right from the counting of votes to the collation of results—is the only way to ensure the party's hard work translates into electoral success.

Avoiding Premature Celebrations

The NDC Communications Officer warned against the dangers of premature celebrations, which can create complacency among party members.

"We cannot afford to let our guard down at any stage of the process. It’s not over until the results are announced and certified," he said. He encouraged members to maintain focus and treat every stage of the election with the seriousness it deserves.

Call to Action

In his concluding remarks, Sammy Gyamfi called for unity and dedication among NDC members, stressing that their vigilance is a duty not just to the party but also to Ghana’s democracy.

"Elections are not won on the streets or in social media posts but at the polling stations and collation centers," he stated.

The NDC leader’s message resonated as a timely reminder of the stakes involved in elections and the collective responsibility required to uphold electoral integrity.

As the party intensifies preparations, his words serve as a rallying cry to focus on the task ahead and work tirelessly to secure a credible victory.