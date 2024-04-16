15 hours ago

Controversial Dancehall/Reggae artiste, Shatta Wale has issued a warning to his fans, urging them to disregard entertainment programmes that he claims are conspiring against him.

Taking to Facebook Live on April 15, 2024, the outspoken musician said there is a deliberate effort to tarnish his reputation because he chose to distance himself from the industry.

“Don’t pay attention to any entertainment programme; they have ganged up to sabotage me. Just because I said I don’t want to be part of the industry, they have planned to shame me by spreading news that I don’t respect and that I insult a lot. They don’t have money, which is why they are lying,” he said.

He advised his fans to stop tuning in to entertainment programmes, which he believes could hinder their personal growth.

“Stop listening to entertainment programmes, they will take you backwards. Build a life for yourself,” he claimed.

Shatta Wale invited his fans to connect directly with him on social media for unfiltered updates, saying, “Throw your radio and TV away, the world is open now, if you want to listen to me, come on my social media. I will come on live and talk to you.” he said.

This is the latest in a series of tussles between the artiste and media personalities. In 2023, Shatta Wale had major spats with pundits of the popular UTV show, United Showbiz.

He accused them of spreading false narratives about him and attempting to sabotage his brand.