4 hours ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo always has an excuse for his dreadful governance.

According to him, his frequent blame on the Mahama-led administration is becoming ‘annoying’ after his numerous promises to get things done.

“He [President Akufo-Addo] is always looking for a scapegoat, someone to blame for his failure,” he said.

He also said the President had no justification for blaming Ukraine and Russia for his woes especially when the crisis in the two countries came less than 40 days ago.

Commenting on the President’s State of Nation Address (SONA), ‘General Mosquito’ as affectionately called in politics challenged the President to talk more about his achievements than the ‘self-praise.’

“He is taking credit where credit is not due, the basis of which he is taking the credit is not even true,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

He added, “The President is still selling false hope to the people”.