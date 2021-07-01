2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Mr Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi, has cautioned residents of the area to desist from making Koforidua filthy or face prosecution.

He said all those found not to be keeping their environment clean would be notified in writing and subsequently prosecuted if they persisted in keeping their surroundings untidy.

Mr Baafi gave the admonition when he, together with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South, Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, led some residents to desilt choked drains in some parts of the Koforidua township last week Tuesday.

The two-day exercise was organised by the Office of the MP in collaboration with the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly with support from Zoomlion Company Limited to clean the municipality to reduce the effects of flooding during torrential rains.

Flooding

According to the MP, the exercise was undertaken as a way of mitigating the effects of flooding.

"We are creating awareness for people to know that throwing refuse and plastic materials as well as polythene bags into drains will choke them, and that will lead to flooding anytime it rains heavily," Mr Baafi stated.

Mr Baafi, who also led the participants to fill potholes as well as undertake rehabilitation works in some parts of the area, called for support from residents to help make the Koforidua township clean to befit its status as the capital of the municipality and the region.

The MP said all house owners who would make the drains in front of their houses choke would not be spared.

Warning

Mr Appaw-Gyasi said the MP and himself had to mobilise the people for the exercise, which, according to him, had paid off.

He warned that all shop owners who would make the gutters and drains in front of their shops choked would be dealt with.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi added that the assembly's by-laws on sanitation would be applied to prosecute offenders.#GraphicCleanGH

Source: graphic.com.gh