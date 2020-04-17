1 hour ago

Television broadcaster, Paul Adom-Otchere says Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Klottey-Korley legislator, should "stop misbehaving".

According to him, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, should have called the minister in charge of Gender and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, before waging into unsubstantiated allegations over the distribution of food to Kayayei within her constituency.

“Let it get into your system Dr Rawlings, you come from a privileged home...behave properly, stop misbehaving,” angry Paul Adom-Otchere said on his TV show, Good Evening Ghana.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings had issued a statement responding to the Gender and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, over the distribution of food for the vulnerable with her constituency.

She pointed it out that there has been some discrimination in the distribution of food within her constituency. Such reports had been widely reported in the media and on social media.

She sighted a GhanaWeb report whereby a lady was denied food because she could not produce an NPP card.

“The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Mr. John Dumelo had to locate the said lady and make donations to her following that report," she said.

In her comments, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also said that her colleague MP in the Ablekuma South Constituency, Dr Oko Vanderpuije had to also go public about how food intended for the poor was being distributed in NPP vehicles under the direct supervision of the NPP candidate for that constituency.

"Dr Oko Vanderpuije before speaking to the press about the unfortunate development had called Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison on phone to bring the matter to her notice and to register his protest,” the Klottey Korley MP added.

In responding to the comments of Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings which was a response to the Gender and Social Protection Minister, Adom-Otchere stated that she, Zanetor, should have learnt something basic from her colleague MP Dr Oko Vanderpuije, who she herself said had called the minister before addressing the media on the matter.

Paul explained that if Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings had read through her prepared comments for the second time before addressing the media, she would have behaved in a manner worthy of a parliamentarian.

“Oko Vanderpuije spoke to the minister before he spoke to the press, did you do any such thing in your Klottey-Korley constituency?” the TV broadcaster quizzed.

“...Are you learning something that as an honourable member of parliament, before you speak to the press, you must confront the allegation with the authority…you confront the allegation because you have position…you have power, you have an influence…you are an elected member of parliament, you ought to be listened to by the authorities,” Adom-Otchere said.

The worse part of the Klottey-Korley MP's address to the media, for Adom-Otchere, was where the MP, in her statement sighted social media as evidence for the basis of public comments over the distribution of food in the locked-down areas.

“Honourable Member of Parliament, ex-officio member of the assembly, Honourable Dr Zanetor Rawlings, your evidence and basis for making an allegation against your opposing political party is social media...Whaaaat! Why did she even issue this statement...who told you to issue this statement...Please whoever advised you has done you a lot of harm...herh...,” awed Paul Adom-Otchere stated.

Paul Adom-Otchere then advised the daughter of JJ Rawlings to take politics of Ghana and her constituency very seriously and learn from her parents on how they conducted themselves when they were leading the country.

Watch Paul Adom-Otchere's rant below.



Source: Ghanaweb