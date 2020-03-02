1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor has urged religious leader in the country not to joke with Coronavirus.

"Religious leaders who are playing "religion with this to please leave it alone; this is not lotto numbers, this is a serious health matter; leave it to the health professionals." Mr. Jinapor said.

According to him, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo must return to Ghana to help in educating Ghanaians on the Coronavirus; COVID 19.

President Akufo-Addo is currently on a 12-day working visit to Scotland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Belgium. He is set to return to Ghana on March 4, 2020.

However, the NDC MP, during a panel interaction on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', urged the President to cut short his trip immediately.

"We need to prepare well; I thought by now there should be a major awareness creation ongoing so that everyone will know what to do…I think the president must come back to Ghana and lead the campaign," he added.

COVID 19

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, the number of deaths worldwide is now more than 3,000 with more than 90% in Hubei and China. However, there have been deaths in 10 other countries.

The European Union has raised its coronavirus risk level from "moderate" to "high", EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says