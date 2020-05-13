36 minutes ago

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum has responded to the statements by some pastors regarding the closure of churches in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his ninth update on COVID-19 on Sunday, May 10, 2020, extended the ban on public gatherings till the end of the month, 31st May.

This also means that churches will remain closed until the said date.

The President added that he will announce a systematic plan to ease the restrictions in order to bring the nation back to normality.

However, some men of God are not enthused about the directive of the President.

One of those men is the founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre and Presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who has issued a warning to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government.

According to Osofo Kyiri Abosom, God is outraged about the closure of churches and so cautioned that if the ban is not lifted after the extension date, God will visit his wrath upon the nation.

He stated that something worse than the Coronavirus will happen in Ghana should churches remain closed after 31st May.

But, in a quick reply, Professor Kofi Agyekum popularly called Opanyin Agyekum said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' that ''it's not only in church that we serve God''.

''In fact, how many hours do we even spend in church?'' he questioned the Pastors.

Listen to his submissions below: