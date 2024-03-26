40 minutes ago

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has voiced concerns over the mental health of comedian Funny Face, suggesting that his struggles reflect broader issues within the creative industry rather than just personal marital problems.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale called for an end to the cycle of depression and frustration plaguing players in the creative arts industry in Ghana and pleaded with those affected to seek help.

“The creative arts industry must break the cycle of self-punishment through depression and frustration. It's time to speak up and seek help. What's happening to Funny Face isn't solely a marital issue; it's indicative of deeper systemic challenges within our creative industries.

"Let's acknowledge the dysfunction in our structures and stop pretending everything is fine. Speak up, it's time for change!! Sorry, my brother Funny Face. May God see you through,” he said.

Shatta Wale’s comments add to the wider conversation around Funny Face's mental well-being which has been reignited following his involvement in a bloody car accident in Kasoa in the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses reported that the comedian's speeding vehicle hit three pedestrians at Kakraba Junction in Kasoa before colliding with the motorcyclists.

This resulted in injuries to several pedestrians, including a mother, two children and two adults on motorcycles.

Funny Face is currently in police custody while the injured are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

