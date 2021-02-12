2 hours ago

Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei -Owusu has attacked the unprofessional conduct of some health workers toward patients seeking treatment at the various health facilities across the country.

“In some of the small communities, while the patient is lamenting, crying, they are on their phones… nurses and others are on their phones, ignoring the patient. I think we must pay attention to their orientation,” the lawmaker suggested.

Making his closing remarks during the vetting of the President’s nominee for Health Ministry, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai admonished the nominee, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to prioritize the orientation of healthcare providers in the country.

“I don’t have a question, but I just want to urge you to look at attitude of healthcare professionals”, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament said.

“We have very beautiful facilities but when you do go in, the care you get is not commensurate with the beauty of the infrastructure. The healthcare professionals, their attitude is appalling. They don’t have emergency attitude”. Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu bemoaned.

Meanwhile, the nominee has disclosed that there are challenges with the smooth implementation of the promised district hospitals across the country by the current administration.

“The initial costing was done on the basis of averages and we are looking at between $5 to $7million a hospital. When the issue of equipment and other logistics came in, we were still thinking that, a maximum of $7million will do. If you multiply this by 88 and 88 has even been changed to 111” health minister-designate said.