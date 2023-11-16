4 hours ago

It has been stated by Rev. Obofuor, Founder and Leader of the Annointed Palace Chapel (APC), that he no longer addresses the Almighty God as the “God of Israel”.

The controversial prophet claims that despite popular belief that Israelites are peaceful people, they are not.

Speaking to a group of people in his church, Rev. Obofuor said he was astounded to discover that Israel is a nation of weapons.

The man of God says he has ceased to mention Israel in his sermons in light of that country’s recent attacks on Palestinians.

He declared that he has now substituted the term “God of Israel” with “God of Ghana”.

“I assumed Israelites would use the Bible to fight back against the Palestinians, but instead they are attacking them with bombs, killing elderly people and children. The prime minister of Israel has promised to handle Palestinians with extreme cruelty.

“I have substituted “God of Ghana” for “God of Israel” going forward,” he declared, as he instructed the assembly to end too much fasting and focus on their work.

Source: Kapitalradio971.com