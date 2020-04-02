52 minutes ago

Current manager of Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has hit back at her former manager Attah Boakye.

Mark, who was not happy about the utterances of Serwaa’s former manager cautioned him to stop talking about her in an interview with Zion Felix on ‘Me Car Mu FM’.

He said it is not professional for the former manager to reveal certain information about the young actress since they are no longer working together.

According to him, Attah Boakye has been talking about Maame Serwaa in different interviews. Mark asserted that he wants to ride on her back for fame.

His rebuttal follows Boakye’s recent interview with Zion Felix on which he revealed he was being paid Gh100 for his service as a manager.

Zionfelix