4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, has sent a stern message to influential figures within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), cautioning them against wasting resources in an attempt to unseat him in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a gathering in Tolon, the MP alleged that some NDC bigwigs are selling their properties and pouring substantial funds into their campaign to secure the parliamentary seat.

According to him, these efforts are futile as his track record and connection with the constituents make his position unassailable.

“They are selling their lands and houses, hoping to use that money to unseat me. I want to tell them that their plans won’t work,” Habib Iddrisu remarked.

The MP further highlighted the development projects and initiatives he has brought to the constituency since assuming office, emphasizing that his commitment to improving the lives of the people of Tolon has earned him unwavering support.

“Under my leadership, we have improved roads, schools, and healthcare facilities in Tolon. The people know who is working for them, and they will Unot be swayed by money or propaganda,” he stated confidently.

Iddrisu, who represents the New Patriotic Party (NPP), called on his opponents to focus on constructive politics and contribute positively to the development of the constituency rather than engaging in strategies he described as desperate and unproductive.

As the 2024 general elections approach, the Tolon constituency is expected to be a hotly contested seat.

However, the MP’s unwavering confidence suggests he is prepared to defend his position against any challenge.