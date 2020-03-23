1 hour ago

Ghanaian television host and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has cautioned men who disturb her with proposals online.

The host of Delay Show revealed in a post that a lot of men are sliding into her DM with messages about love.

She shared a message of one of these guys and warned others to stop sending her such messages.

Delay captioned a screen of some of the messages: “Please stop flooding my dm with such messages. I’m not in the mood ???????????? nipa as) aye shi.”

One of the men said he loves Delay because of her kindness, calmness, intelligence and beauty.