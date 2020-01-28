1 hour ago

Ex-Big Brother housemate, Mimi Adani Michaels, has advised Ghanaians to stop tagging female celebrities as prostitutes.

She wondered why Ghanaians label hardworking female celebrities as pimps and prostitutes when there are genuine ones working hard to build empires.

The Director of Golden Movie Awards called on Ghanaians to respect celebrities and stop calling them names.

In an Instagram post, Mimi said: “I don’t understand why Ghanaians just don’t want to honour or respect our celebrities. Can someone tell me why? Aah, you call your celebrities all sorts of names! Seriously, what is wrong with you people?”

“Why do you disrespect them so much? Why? What did they do to you? Are you JEALOUS? I seriously don’t get it! You call them all sorts of names; people will work their butts off and then you will say they are prostituting, calling others pimps, etc! I mean every success a female celeb chalks is from a certain sugar daddy? Herrrrrrrr, women are making real cash, building empires and wealth by simply working as hard as men,” she said in the post, adding: “Listen, I understand some might have led certain lives before, but hey, can you cut them some slack? No! Can you”.