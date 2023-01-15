3 hours ago

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Galaxies Dr. Tony Aubynn has urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the team and stop the doomsday predictions.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana will face Madagascar this evening at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

Ghana has been preparing for the tournament in Egypt where they played two friendly matches against the Egypt U-20 side where they won 2-0 before beating Al Ahly.

They then proceeded to Algeria where they played out a 0-0 drawn game against the host nation in a friendly before a game with Mozambique which was called off after 72 minutes with the Mozambicans leading 1-0 at the time.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Kwame Kissi on Anidasopa TV on Friday, the Management Committee chairman has urged all Ghanaians to eschew the negativity and support the team

"Ghanaians should stop making doom predictions when our national teams are playing

I've realized anytime Ghana plays in major tournaments, you'll hear our fellow countrymen saying they'll beat us, we should stop that act and rather pray for the team to excel."

"Our target is to win the CHAN tournament and we know there are no minnows in football, so we are going to take every match seriously."

Kick-off for the Madagascar vs Ghana fixture will be at 7 pm on Sunday, 15 January.