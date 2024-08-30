1 hour ago

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised former President John Mahama to cease the use of foul language on government out of the fear that it won’t hand over power after the December 7 elections.

Napo as he is popularly known was reacting to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer’s statement that thunder will strike anyone who refuses to hand over power after the election.

Addressing Kumawu constituents in the Ashanti Region, where a grand durbar was held in his honour at the chief’s palace, Napo said the comment was unnecessary.

According to him, whether President Akufo-Addo likes it or not, he will hand over power after serving his term.

The Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua congratulated Napo on his appointment as running mate.

He lauded his hard work and dedication to the country that has earned him such an honour and pledged his support and continuous prayers for the ticket.