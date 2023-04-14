3 hours ago

Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has announced a comeback into the music scene after nearly a two months break that was coupled with rumours.

KiDi, on Friday, April 14, broke the silence about his health condition which got fans worried.

It was purported that the hitmaker was down with a stroke, a claim he has strongly denied.

He explained that he only took time off music and cancelled his tour to concentrate on his health.

Read the statement below:

A little under two months ago, I made the painful decision of cancelling my tour to take care of my health that included taking time off social media. In that time, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from family, friends, fans and the brands I work with. You all made me feel incredibly loved in this difficult period and I can't appreciate you enough.

Unfortunately, a few bad actors took this as an opportunity to spread false stories that got a lot of you very concerned. While I do not want to give it any more attention, I want to categorically address that those stories were false.

I am glad to be back to doing what I love most; creating music and performing for you. Thanks for sticking it out with me.

Love, KiDi