2 hours ago

Some Ghanaian players were left stranded in Ethiopia as they claimed they had been left to their fate by Ghana's mission in that country after several complaints.

The stranded players sent an SOS message to the government of Ghana through videos that surfaced on various social media platforms and interviews

Ghanaian players who were left stranded in Ethiopia have arrived in Ghana on Friday and as part of the COVID-19 protocol have been sent to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to begin a 14 day mandatory quarantine.

The crusade for repatriation was led by former Black Stars defender Lee Addy who recorded and sent a an SOS video that due to the border closure they are unable to make a return to Ghana with the football cancelled in Ethiopia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana FA , Ministry of Youth and Sports liased with the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia to airlift the stranded players back home.

It is believed the players numbering about 30 paid between $200-$500 before they were airlifted back home.

They enplaned from Ethiopia to neighbouring Togo before they were transported to Accra on a coach where they are been quarantined at Prampram for the next 14 days.