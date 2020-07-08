27 minutes ago

Ghanaians who are stranded in Amsterdam due to COVID-19 border closures are expected to be evacuated on Monday, July 13, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has indicated.

In a press statement issued by the ministry, these persons are expected to pay an amount of $646 to enable them have access to the KLM flight scheduled for 10am.

“Per directives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, arrangements have been made with KLM for stranded Ghanaians to be evacuated to Ghana from Amsterdam on Monday, 13th July 2020 at a cost of $646. It should be noted that persons who wish to take advantage of the flight are to make reservations to enable them arrive in Amsterdam at the scheduled date and time for the flight to Accra,” the statement read.

Also, the travellers upon arrival will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own cost in addition to hotel accommodation bills.

“All passengers are also to note that they will cover the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days depending on individual cases. The cost of quarantine PER NIGHT MUST be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel,” the ministry indicated.

Passengers have also been asked to carry the appropriate PPE’s before boarding the flight.

Read the full statement below

THE HIGH COMMISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA

LONDON

GHC/PR/11

PUBLIC NOTICE

EVACUATION EXERCISES

2. It should be noted that the affected persons must have paid for the cost of hotel reservations directly to any of the hotels attached prior to departure:

*NB: HOTEL RATES ATTACHED INCLUDE BOARDING, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, SUPPER & WATER The High Commission hereby reiterates the following:

· Telephone contact

• Phone Numbers (U.K. & Ghana)

• Attach copy of KLM ticket

• Attach evidence of hotel payment for cost of Quarantine . Current Location

• Final destination in Ghana after quarantine

[email protected]

For clarification ONLY, kindly contact the following numbers + Helpline 1: 07472 430197

Helpline 2: 07472 459102

LONDON, 8TH JULY 2020

No HOTEL

EMAIL

CONTACT

[email protected] +233244282836

RATE

(GHS)

500 350 350 +233244234847

| [email protected]

[email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

[email protected] [email protected]hotels.com.gh [email protected] [email protected]

| +233244268657

+233544312728 +233302772501-6 +233205111240 +233201617807 +233244226922

+233244219585 +233244333283 +233244333283 +233201000009 350 650 650 400 400 350 350 350 350 350

1. AIRPORT VIEW 2. HILL VIEW HOTEL (DZORWULU) (4) 3. HILL VIEW HOTEL (MCARTHY

HILLS) 4. AIRSIDE HOTEL (AIRPORT RES.) 5. KEMPINSKY 6. LABADI BEACH HOTEL (5 Stars) 7. OAK PLAZA 8. MENSVIC 9. AK NACK

10. MIKLIN 11. I COCONUT GROOVE (RIDGE) 12. COCONUT GROOVE (SAKUMONO) 13. HILL VIEW GUEST CENTER

(TEIMAN, ACCRA) 14. CHARLESTON 15. EL-HEIGHTS 16. | AMPOMAAH 17. URBANO HOTEL / ROOTS HOTEL

APARTMENT 18. ROYAL CORKPIT 19. MI GRAND 20. | CITY ESCAPE 21. M-PLAZA 22. ALISA | 23. | CENTRAL HOTEL (RIDGE) 24. CENTRAL HOTEL (OSU) 25. PALMA( SPINTEX) 26. TENKO PLAZA

[email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

+233202211200 +233244534704 +233269409030 +23354012362 350 400 350 400 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] +233244631227 +233247753908 +233244673373 +233244294129 +233278132139 +233553366630 +233553366630 +233244331400 +233208595072 350 400 350 350 600 350 350 350 350 27. | KORKDAM (NEW ACHIMOTA) 28. | MAZLOT (RING ROAD) 29. ANGEHILL (EAST LEGON) | 30. | LOU RALPH (DOME PILLAR 2) 31. | GOLDEN TULIP 32. | MIDINDI [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] +233577650301 +233554447390 +233243405125 +233248290069 +233202018232 +233243418496

350

350

400

400

500

400 +233273774427 +233244315330 +233243825044 +233244357147 +233207426755 +233557838996 +233542752215 400 400 400 400

[email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] 33. | TOMREIK HOTEL (EAST LEGON) 34. / PALOMA (RING ROAD) 35. BETHEL HEIGHTS (MADINA) 36. ERATA HOTEL ( EAST LEGON) | 37. DANN RESIDENCE (EAST LEGON) 38. LA VILA HOTEL (OSU) 39. CHRISMA EVENTS HOTEL & APARTMENTS LTD (20) 40. | GREEN HOTEL 41. VITARA 42. | TROPICAL ENCLAVE (NYANIBA

ESTATES) 43. DANN RESIDENCE 44. MENDIATA HOTEL (CHRISTIAN VILLAGE) 45. | MAHOGANY LODGE

+233249324126 +233244236995 +233244809090 350 350 350 +233207426755 +233241896468 400 400 +233242530882 400