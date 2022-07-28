2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has been linked with a departure from his French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg this summer.

Strasbourg has lined up 19-year-old French youngster,Ismael Doukouré as a potential replacement for Alexander Djiku should he depart the French Ligue 1 club.

Alexandre Djiku, the Footballer of the Year in Ghana, has the approval of Racing Strasbourg President Marc Keller that he may change clubs if a corresponding transfer offer is made.

Djiku's departure was actually perfect, but his move to Bundesliga club 1899 Hoffenheim fell through at the last minute.

Four European sides are still on the hunt for Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku.

Sevilla FC, Rennes, Nice and Trabzonspor are reportedly all jostling for the signature of the Ghanaian center-back.

Djiku is now in negotiations with league competitor Stade Rennes. In the event of his departure, young Ismael Doukouré could fill this gap.

This would be the first stage of the versatile player - apart from center back he can play as a pivot and right back.

In his career , he has played two hundred and fifteen games divided between three teams and in different competitions.

His numbers at RC Strasbourg have been ninety-six games played, scoring three goals and receiving twenty-four yellow cards.

The 2021-2022 season ended with a balance of thirty-three games played, one goal scored and eight yellow cards received.

Since his debut in September 2020, he is also a regular with the Ghana national team , reaching the 2022 African Cup of Nations and having 11 caps.