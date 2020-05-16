47 minutes ago

Abdul Majeed Waris joined French Ligue 1 side SC Strasbourg from FC Porto on loan in the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian striker has revealed what exactly convinced Strasbourg manager, Thierry Laurey to sign him in January.

Waris was handed a needed respite when he was rescued from his FC Porto hell were he had been banished from the first team.

According to the former Nantes striker, his versatility and ability to play varied positions up front convinced his manager.

"I think he knows a lot about me because he’s seen me play a lot of times, before I came here he told me what they need, what they’re lacking, and what they wanted me to do for the team. So I had a clear picture of what I was coming to do,' he told Get French Football News.

"We spoke about a lot of different positions as well and I can see this helped me a lot because, even though I started at number nine with Valenciennes, right now I’m more used to the front row, all across the front row and in other positions. So anywhere he wants me to play he knows I’m going to do exactly what he wants me to do.

"Yeah, I think this is one of the reasons why he wanted me here, because to be honest they really pushed. It wasn’t easy making a decision, because I had some good offers outside Europe as well which I was also considering."

The former Nantes striker scored twice and made an assist in the six games he played for Strasbourg before the coronavirus induced break and the subsequent abrupt end of the ligue 1.