2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris will not play a part when his French side Strasbourg face Olympique Marseille over the weekend.

Strasbourg will host OL without several major players. In addition to the already known absentees, Majeed Waris has joined the infirmary, while Frédéric Guilbert is present.

The Strasbourg group is greatly reduced before hosting OL this Sunday (7 p.m.).

For this clash, Julien Stéphan is deprived of several important elements, especially in midfield: Ismaël Doukouré , Marvin Elimbi , Sanjin Prcic , Nordine Kandil , Adrien Thomasson , Maxime Le Marchand and Majeed Waris are all out. The latter joined the Alsatian infirmary recently.

On the other hand, Frédéric Guibert , long uncertain, is well in the Strasbourg contingent for this Ligue 1 match. Another defender, Lucas Perrin , is back with his team to challenge Olympique Lyonnais.

The Ghanaian striker has made only 15 appearances for his side all season mostly from the bench scoring two goals.

The Strasbourg group: Matz Sels, Eiji Kawashima – Frédéric Guilbert, Karol Fila, Lucas Perrin, Anthony Caci, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku – Jean-Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Liénard, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ibrahima Sissoko, Habib Diarra – Kévin Gameiro , Moses Sahi, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque.