2 hours ago

Prof Mohammed Salifu, Executive Secretary, National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) has urged the striking teachers of the technical universities to help resolve their issues by providing the data needed.

According to him, unlike reports that the NCTE is deliberately delaying payment of the arrears, "we don’t have the data so we just need their corporation to get that done."

Speaking on Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo', Prof Salifu accused the lecturers of "acting in bad faith because they are not engaging in the issues that will lead to the payment of their allowances . . . I don’t get TUTAG’s position at all. They are entitled to whatever allowances they are talking about but there is a due process they need to go through . . . they should facilitate the submission of the data so that we can have this issue behind us."

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) are currently on strike over non-payment of some allowances

According to the association, the government has “refused to fully comply” with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that members of the association started receiving allowances due them.